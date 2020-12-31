Through the eternal truth and unfathomable mercy of Jesus Christ, our Savior, Brian Zimmerman received his eternal reward on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020.
Born on March 29, 1945 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late, Melvin Hedges & Margaret Hauver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gene.
Mr. Zimmerman is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jimmie Gaye (Ball), son Walter Paul, daughter Malissa Lorson and husband Joseph; sister Ann Eiker; brother Gary and wife Penny; lifetime friend Thaddeus Moore and wife Christine; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one expected May 2021.
Mr. Zimmerman was a successful Realtor in the Frederick area for many years before retiring to North Carolina two years ago. He graduated from Middletown High School, earning his bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College in Indiana and master’s degree from Hood College. Mr. Zimmerman served in the Army National Guard and worked at SYSCON Corp, in Washington, D.C., for more than 20 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus while residing in Frederick and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Frederick.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.