Brianna Hidalgo

Ms. Brianna Danielle Hidalgo, 32, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2021, from complications of kidney disease.
Born April 20, 1989, in Frederick, Brianna was the daughter of Pamela Cornwell, of Frederick, and Dean Edward Vosburgh of Great Cacapon, West Virginia. She enjoyed music and watching horror movies, and she was known to be a practical joker. She also enjoyed the mountains very much.
In addition to her parents, Brianna is survived by her grandfather, David “Sam” Cook; two daughters, Dezirae Sophia Delgado and Savannah Rain Klispie, all of Frederick; a brother, Dean E. Vosburgh II and wife Brittani, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; and many other family members.
A celebration of Brianna’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.