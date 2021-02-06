Britton “Brit” Adair Fisher, 82, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Annapolis, Maryland.
He was born on June 3, 1938, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Z.B. and Edith Fisher.
Following his graduation in 1956 from West Shore Joint High School, he attended Penn State University where he studied electrical engineering.
After retiring from a long career with AT&T as a field technician, supervisor and later, business analyst, Brit joined the US State Department working on network repair.
He relocated from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 1969, raising his family in Waldorf, and later living in Arnold and Lewistown, Maryland.
Brit was very much involved in his community. He served as a Boy Scout leader, youth sports coach, PTA president and youth group ministry. He enjoyed his faith community and was actively involved in the choir with Good Shepard Methodist Church in Waldorf, Maryland, and later with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick, Maryland.
Brit held a variety of interests including a collection of HO trains and old radios. He enjoyed ham radio operating, volleyball and participating in the Free State Theater Organ Society. In his youth, he played base guitar in a local band in Pennsylvania. A social man, Brit enjoyed meeting frequently with his high school friends at the Hoss’s restaurant in Mechanicburg, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed national and international travel throughout his life.
However, his greatest love was that of his family. Brit was the loving husband to the late Sandy Sweet Fisher (married Feb. 27, 1959) and the late Janet Day Rippeon Fisher (married June 27, 2009).
In addition to raising three sons, Brit and Sandy ran a small antique shop in Waldorf. In his later years, Brit and Janet Fisher enjoyed singing in the Frederick Chorale choir and hosting large yearly Thanksgiving dinners at their Frederick home surrounded by friends and family.
Survivors include three sons, David (Karen) of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, Steve (Cheryl), of Annapolis, Maryland, and Michael (Teri), of Oklahoma City; three stepchildren, Austin Rippeon (Faythe), of Frederick, Maryland, Wesley Rippeon (Teri), of Lake Forest, California, and Hope Rippeon (Gregory), of Seattle, Washington; one brother, Gary (Lynn) and his sister in law, Marcia Sweet, of Toronto Canada; three grandchildren; and 10 step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department (11101 Hessong Bridge Road, Frederick MD 21701) and American Cancer Society (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123)