On Nov. 17, 1951, God sent an angel to earth by the name of Bruce Arthur Wall. Bruce was the loving son of the late Emil Wall and Mary Donahue Wall. Bruce hailed from his beloved state of New Jersey.
Bruce Arthur Wall, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Wynne Parker Wall for 15 years.
Bruce was educated in the New Jersey public school system and graduated from Saddle Brook High School. He was in the Class of 1969. He obtained an advanced degree from Rutgers University. He retired from federal service in 2012.
In addition to his loving wife, Wynne, he is survived by Wanell Parker (mother-in-law), Kathleen Parker (aunt), Michael Wall (son), Allyson Flanigan (daughter), Olivia Flanigan (granddaughter), James Assini (brother) and extended family and friends. Bruce will be missed by Sookie, his beloved Cockapoo, who laid by his side until his very last day.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Bruce’s life journey took place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, Frederick, Maryland.
Interment will be private.