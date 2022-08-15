Bruce Arthur Wall

On Nov. 17, 1951, God sent an angel to earth by the name of Bruce Arthur Wall. Bruce was the loving son of the late Emil Wall and Mary Donahue Wall. Bruce hailed from his beloved state of New Jersey.

Bruce Arthur Wall, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Wynne Parker Wall for 15 years.