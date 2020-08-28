Mr. Bruce Oliver Baer Jr., 62, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Frederick on January 21, 1958, he was a son of Shirley Ann Bowers Baer, of Frederick, and the late Bruce O. Baer Sr.
Bruce started working in 1977 at Grove’s. He also worked for Genstar and La Farge Stone Quarry. He was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed karate and playing the daily lottery. His greatest love was his family, making people laugh, hippos, wildlife and the NFL Eagles.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his children, Corey A. Baer and Lisa, Cassie J. Baer, and Julie A. Bridges and Bill; two brothers, Randy Baer and Nancy, and Kevin Baer and Michelle; and his sister, Debbie LaGrave; grandchildren, Kaleigh and husband Cory, Jaren, Maia, Allie and Adalyn; one great-grandson, Cory Lee; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by many friends, including his special friend, Diane Langley. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Bertha Sweeney.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.