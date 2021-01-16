Bruce Edward Buzdygon, 69, of New Market, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on July 29, 1951, in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John J. Buzdygon and Laura M. (Hager) Buzdygon. He was the loving husband of Ricky Hirschhorn, his wife of 43 years.
Bruce attended Penn Ridge High School and graduated in 1969. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1973 with a degree in Biochemistry. He earned a Doctorate in Biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1981, and completed postdoctoral work at the University of Pennsylvania in the biochemistry of visual transduction. He continued his research and taught introductory biology at the University of Kentucky, and then primarily devoted his time to his family.
Bruce’s love for music extended throughout his life; he sang in multiple choral groups including Sacred Harp, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick and multiple church choirs. He was also an accomplished trumpet player.
Bruce enjoyed collecting model trains and setting up elaborate layouts. He also supported local youth and recreational sports and spent time as a soccer coach and referee. He loved spending time with his family, and spent many happy evenings eating ice cream and playing loud, multigenerational games of cards which he almost always won.
He is survived by his wife, Ricky Hirschhorn; his children, Matt Buzdygon and Kym Buzdygon; his grandchildren; his brothers, Kevin Buzdygon and Roger Buzdygon; and a large extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A small, private graveside burial will take place at Keller’s Cemetery in Ottsville, Pennsylvania. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.