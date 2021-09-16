Bruce Fleming

Bruce McClung Fleming, age 64, of Frederick, Maryland, died suddenly on Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by the prayers of the congregation at All Saints Episcopal Church — a church of which he was an active member for 35 years.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, to Dr. Edward “Mac” Fleming and Alice “Pat” Crew Fleming, Bruce led an active and joyous life. He graduated from Phillips Academy-Andover and the University of Delaware before beginning his career in construction management. Bruce married his college sweetheart, Mary Beth, and moved to Frederick to raise a family and enjoy the home that came to be known as “Club Fred.” Club Fred became the epicenter for family celebrations marked by fierce croquet games, jalapeno poppers on the grill, and a constant stream of Bruce’s favorite music played from his extensive collection of vinyl and CDs.
Bruce was a staple at the Baker Park Bandshell concerts, the Weinberg Center for the Arts, and Frederck’s annual In The Streets festival. He attended his 35th In The Streets festival this year, and he marked it by dancing the day away with a beer in hand.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Beth Fleming, of Frederick, Maryland; his son, William Fleming and partner Zhenya Gnezdilova; and his son, Charles and wife Kelly Fleming, all of Baltimore, Maryland.
We will miss him dearly but are deeply grateful for the time he spent with us. We doubt he is resting, but we are confident he is at peace.
A celebration of life service for Bruce will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bruce’s honor to All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.