Bruce Sheppard

Mr. Bruce Parker Sheppard, 76, of Walkersville, Maryland, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Born June 18, 1945, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late C. Parker Sheppard and Elisabeth (Fischer) Sheppard. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann (Sheppard) Peppler.
Bruce was a 1963 graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Loyola College of Baltimore. Bruce honorably served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was employed by Verizon for 36 years, retiring in 2003. He also worked for the United States Census Bureau and oversaw K-12 National Standards testing with NAEP. An avid collector of trains, he could often be found playing in his train garden with a youthful gleam in his baby blue eyes. Bruce loved rum raisin ice cream, the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, but he despised the Indianapolis Colts and lima beans with a passion unknown to mankind.
Bruce’s faith in the Lord was unwavering and was demonstrated by his service and devotion to Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick. He participated in numerous mission trips throughout the United States, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Vieques Island, Guatemala and Grenada. In addition, Bruce was highly active as a United Methodist Mission chairman. He volunteered with The Lord’s Laundry and Early Response Team for Disasters, and he served as a church van driver and coordinator, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and representative for the UMC Baltimore/Washington Conference.
Bruce was also active in several service and community organizations, including Lions Club International of Glade Valley, Telephone Pioneers, Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, Girl Scouts of America, Walkersville High School Band Boosters, Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter Program (cold weather shelter), Road to Recovery (cancer patient driver) and Discovery HOA (board of directors).
He will be remembered by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Hillman Sheppard. In addition to his loving wife, Bruce is survived by daughters, Amy A. Lyon and husband William, of Lake Ridge, Virginia, and Rebecca G. Crum and husband Keith, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; four granddaughters, Sydney, Marley, Morgann and Maren; niece, Wendy Peppler Koch, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and nephew, Rick Peppler and wife Daynna, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second Street, Frederick, Maryland, (masks required)with the Rev. Dr. Steve Larsen and the Rev. Ken Humbert officiating. Bruce wished his body to be donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board to help educate future medical professionals.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to Calvary United Methodist Church mission programs.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick
