Bruce Weedon, 60, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.
Born on April 20, 1960, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth (Carroll) Weedon and the late Edward Roosevelt Weedon. He was previously employed with MNO Plaster Applicators until his retirement where he worked as a plaster technician.
Bruce truly enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Mary, he is survived by his daughter Nicole Weedon; stepdaughter Darnetta Duffin; brothers, Sherman Weedon, Marty Weedon, Todd Weedon, Darryl Cooke and Anthony Cooke; and sisters, Vickie Ballou, Tia Diggs and Crystal Bowens. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Isabella Weedon and Jayden Weedon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Virginia Weedon; grandfather, Ernest Webster Weedon; and brothers, Kermit Weedon and Dale Weedon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.