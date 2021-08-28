Bryan C. Petersen of Frederick, Maryland, passed Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Bryan was born April 3, 1959.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa L. (Seek) Petersen; sons, Bryan C. Petersen Jr., Nicolaus T. Petersen and Brandon D. Petersen, all of Frederick, Maryland; his father, John N. Petersen of Virginia Beach, Virginia; mother, Helga Petersen, of Nue-Isenburg, Germany; brother, Bruce Petersen, of Nue-Isenburg, Germany; as well as nieces and nephews here in the United States and Germany.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Berry Petersen, of Nue-Isenburg, Germany.
A celebration of Bryan’s life will be held at a future date. The family can be contacted directly for any information regarding the celebration of life.