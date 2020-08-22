Bryan Louis Chaney, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born on November 2, 1994, in Frederick, MD, he was the beloved son of Brett and Sandy Chaney of Frederick. He will be greatly missed by his fiancée, Carleigh Slifker of Elkridge, MD, whom he loved deeply and had planned to be wed on November 15, 2020.
Bryan was employed by Terrapin Pools, Inc. in association with Anthony and Sylvan Pools of Elkridge, MD — a job he truly enjoyed. Bryan was full of life and an avid Capitals, Nationals and Redskins fan. He will be met in Heaven by his paternal grandfather, Lee Chaney, and his cousins, Beth Chaney and Ben Chaney.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister, Jessica and Aaron Givens; as well as his maternal grandparents, Pete and Vivian Lukasiak of Monrovia, MD; his paternal grandmother, Judy Chaney of Hagerstown, MD; aunts and uncles, Chris and Canyon Lukasiak of Franklin, TN, Cindy and Tim Norton of Woodbury, NJ, Jeff and Kara Chaney of Greencastle, PA, and Steve Chaney of Hagerstown, MD. He is also survived by many cousins with whom he enjoyed many fun family days , Adam (wife Megan) Chaney of Emmitsburg, MD, Lee, Joey and Jack Norton of Woodbury, NJ, Matthew Chaney of Greencastle, PA, Gabriel Lukasiak (wife Marta) of Leesburg, VA, and Zach, Josh, Ben and Hope Lukasiak of Franklin, TN.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West 2nd Street, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.