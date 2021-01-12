Byron "Barney" Moxley

Byron Edward “Barney” Moxley, age 77, of near Libertytown, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital after a period of failing health. Born Sept. 12, 1943, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Fred H. Sr. and Marguerite Offutt Moxley. He was the husband of Joan Hite Moxley, his wife of 48 years.
Barney was a dairy farmer on the family farm, Fred-Mar Farm, near Libertytown. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, a life member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co. and a member of the Frederick County Farm Bureau. He served with the fire police and as a crossing guard at Windsor Knolls Middle School. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, eating hard shell crabs and oysters on the half shell, socializing with friends, especially at the fire hall, and spending time with his granddaughter. Barney was devoted to his community and anything related to farming.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Daniel Byron Moxley and wife Nesrine, of Frederick; a daughter, Kara B. Moxley, of Libertytown; two granddaughters, Jada and Lilia Moxley; a sister, Patricia A. Brunner and husband Paul, near Mt. Pleasant; brothers, Fred H. Moxley Sr. and wife Roswita, of Middletown, Ernest W. Moxley and wife Jeanie, of Mathews, Virginia, and James P. Moxley and wife Doris, of Frederick; foster brother, John C. Doyle and wife Anna, of Frederick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Chuck Wible as celebrant and Msgr. John Dietzenbach as co-celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. The family will have a repast scheduled for a later date.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. Wearing of masks and social distancing (at the church and the funeral home) and limiting the number people (25) in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, MD 21762 or to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
