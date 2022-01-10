Byron Smith

Byron David Smith, 66, of King George, Virginia and formerly of Frederick, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Virginia. Born in Frederick on September 7, 1955, he was a son of the late C. Vernon and Lucy Peters Smith.
David proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 14 years, he was a Naval photographer. He was employed with White Hurst Transport, Inc., where he worked as a dispatcher.
Surviving is his daughter, April C. Ayers and husband James, of Martinsburg, WV, siblings, Kay L. Smith, of Frederick, Mark A. Smith, of Myersville and Martin L. Smith, of Middletown, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the St. Mark's Cemetery, Knoxville. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.