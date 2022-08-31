C. Dennis Corun

Charles Dennis Corun, age 78, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital following an illness.
Born May 29, 1944, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Jane Geneva Crouse Corun and Franklin Corun, he was the husband of Suellyn K. Corun for 55 years.
Denny was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. Continuing his work as a structural steel inspector, he worked his last several years for GeoConcepts in Leesburg, Virginia, where he will be remembered by many friends and co-workers. Many there can testify to his love of a good football pool. Spare time was spent playing golf, with Quail Valley seeming like his second home. If a good game of cards came along, Denny was always ready to pull up a chair. Races at the Saratoga Race Course were a passion of his, shared with his brother Joe, and they made yearly trips there since 1983. Denny and Joe were able to take their Uncle Reno there once. We can’t tell you which one enjoyed that trip most.
In addition to his wife, Denny is survived by his sons, Rick Corun, wife Shawna and son Wade, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and Tim Corun, wife Elizabeth and son Jack, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; siblings, Jeff Corun and wife Cheryl, Joe Rosebrock and wife Debbie, and Betty Rosebrock Marsh and husband Wayne; uncle, Nevin Crouse and wife Delores; several nieces and nephews, including Tiffany, Clinton and Lil’ Joe; a very special cousin, Sally; and a dear friend, Kathy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jane (Crouse) Rosebrock and Franklin Corun; brother, Perry Rosebrock; aunt, Betty (Crouse) Haines and husband Reno; and uncles, Richard Crouse and wife Phyllis, Charles Crouse and wife Julia, and Fred Crouse and wife Ruth.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Maryland, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, with the Rev. Nevin Crouse officiating.
Private entombment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.