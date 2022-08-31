C. Dennis Corun

Charles Dennis Corun, age 78, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital following an illness.

Born May 29, 1944, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Jane Geneva Crouse Corun and Franklin Corun, he was the husband of Suellyn K. Corun for 55 years.