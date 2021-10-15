C. Jay Horine, 59, of Derwood, Maryland, passed on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Born in Frederick, Maryland, on Sept. 27, 1962, to the late Carroll Lee and Vera Mae (nee Maxson) Horine. He was the beloved husband to Andrea Hudak.
Jay graduated from University of Maryland College Park with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. He would later get his master’s degree in information systems management from University of Maryland University College. He had worked for Gateway, Dell, and Zenith Data Systems but found his true passion in teaching hunter’s education.
As an avid outdoorsman, Jay was a member of the Associated Gun Clubs of Baltimore Inc., the Cresap Rifle Club, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and of Ducks Unlimited. Jay also had a passion for motorcycles. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Riders and the Between the Sheetz Gang motorcycle clubs. He had also completed the Iron Butt Competition for long distance motorcycle riding.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his uncle, John Horine and his wife JoAnn; his aunt, Janice Dodson; and numerous cousins in Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Carroll “Jimmy” Horine
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Monday Oct. 18, 2021. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Jay’s name to the Casey House, Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.
