C. Oscar Baker

Well-respected C. Oscar Baker, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 23 at Lorien Assisted Living in the town he loved. Oscar celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on June 24, 2022. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Oscar Lee and Bessie Brashears Baker in Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Baker; and sister, Mae Lowman. Oscar was married to the late Edith Baker in 1947. He is survived by three sons, Glenn (Kimberly), of Easton, Maryland, Jerry (Kathy), of Mount Airy, and Dennis (Stephanie), of Roseville, California; grandsons, Seth Baker (Felicia) and Carson Baker (Rheanne); step-granddaughter, Courtney Votey (Will); great-grandchildren, Gabe, Jazmine, Justin, Thaddeus, Aubrynn and Charlotte; and his beloved cockatiel, Rufus. Oscar grew up on numerous farms around Mount Airy and graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1939. He was drafted into the Army in March of 1943, took basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington, and was selected for the Army’s ASTP program, starting at University of Idaho and continuing at the University of Oregon. He was assigned to the 11th Armored Division under Patton’s Third Army, and he was sent to England, France and then Belgium, where he saw action in the Battle of the Bulge. On Jan. 2, 1945, he was wounded in action and evacuated to hospitals in Paris, France and Scotland. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

He entered the Federal Fire Service in 1948 at NOL, then transitioned to Walter Reed Hospital. In 1965, he was chosen as the first fire chief at NBS (now NIST) in Gaithersburg. He retired from NBS in 1979 and began work as an emergency services coordinator in Carroll County, helping implement 911 and opening the new fire training center in Westminster. Two passions dominated Oscar’s life: fire service and community. He served as president of the PTA and Little League, and was the last living charter member of Mount Airy American Legion Post 191. He chaired the committee that brought senior housing to Wildwood Park, where he and Edith were the first residents.