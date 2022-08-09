C. Richard “Dick” Frymyer, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born on Jan. 3, 1939, in Thurmont, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph Frymyer and Gladys Ellen (Sayler) Frymyer.
Dick attended Thurmont High School, class of 1957, and attended Frederick Community College. He was proud of his service in the 167th Air National Guard and making a career for himself at American Optical and later at SAIC. It is at American Optical that he met Mary, the love of his life, and they have been inseparable ever since.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Catherine (Shoemaker) Frymyer.
Dick loved woodworking projects, including building furniture and home projects for many of the neighbors where he lived. He also enjoyed traveling extensively and weekly card games with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard Keith Frymyer and wife, Heather; and cousins, Brad, Debbie and Kathy Sayler. He is also survived by longtime friends through American Optical, Paul Beard, Bob Lach, Larry Grove and Dave Kalman.
The family would also like to extend sincere appreciation for the care Dick received at Frederick Memorial Hospital; the care provided by Hospice; and the support of neighbors, Shirley Maly and the Myers family, in his time of need.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
Funeral services will take place at Mount Olivet Mausoleum Chapel, 515 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21702, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:30 am. The Rev. Tim May will officiate.