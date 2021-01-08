Mr. Calvin C. Jones, 93, of Adamstown, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 6, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Doris Catherine Jones, who passed on Jan. 16, 2019, after 69 years of marriage.
Born July 15, 1927, in Kearneysville, West Virginia, Calvin was the son of the late John Lester and Nellie Virginia Jones. He was a dairy farmer for most of his working life. In 1972, when the herd he operated with his partner Clyde Thomas was sold at auction, the auctioneer listed the 200 head as “one of the top herds in the State of Maryland.” Mr. Jones then began his career with the State Highway Administration, maintaining Maryland roads and finally retiring in 1989. He had a green thumb and loved gardening, and feeding the birds he would watch while sitting on his porch.
Mr. Jones is survived by two children, Ronnie Jones and wife Karen, and Connie Sides; grandchildren, Dana Burns and Jason Jones; great-grandchildren, Joshua Burns and wife Crystal, Amanda Burns, and Owen Jones; great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Burns and Carter Burns; sisters, Frances Bell, of Hagerstown, Mary Dick and husband Donnie, of Boonsboro, Linda Ritenour, of Frederick; brother, Ray Jones and wife Shirley, of Frederick; brother-in-law, Kenny Hunter; sister-in-law, Doreen Eaton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles T. Jones and Eddie Thomas Jones; and by his sisters, Freda Myers and Rosalie Hunter.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Jones’ memory may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.