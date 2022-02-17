Calvin Rinehart

Calvin C. Rinehart, 58, of Hagerstown, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. He was born on Oct. 18, 1963, to the late Warren Lee Rinehart and Mildred Harr Rinehart. Calvin served in the United States Army. He was previously employed as a bus driver for Washington County Public Schools and the Children’s Learning Center in Hagerstown. His most recent employment was with MedSpeed in Frederick, Maryland, for five years. Calvin enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed his quiet time and playing video games. However, most of all, he enjoyed being a father, grandfather and especially a husband. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephenie Rinehart; his children, Calvin C. Rinehart Jr. and his wife Rachel, Heather Rinehart, Matthew Rinehart and his wife Abbi, Jessica Rinehart and Lauren Bussard; his grandchildren, Kevin, Alexys, Skyler, Tatum, Kylieann, Felix and Colton; his brothers, Terry Fraley, and Warren Lee Rinehart Jr. and his wife Angie; his aunt, Sharon Smith; his cousin, Jackie Sprecher; and “daddy’s girl,” his furbaby, Bella. Family and friends are welcome for a visitation on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Calvin’s name may be made to: For Otis Sake, P.O. Box 39, Maugansville, MD 21767 or American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052. Online condolences may be made at: minnichfh.com.
