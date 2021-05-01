Cameran Jensen

Cameran Nicole Jensen, 36, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on April 22, 2021, following a brief illness and flew through the pearly gates yelling, “I’m comin’ in hot!”
She had worked for years at Discount Fabrics, and most recently at Esschert Design. She was a graduate of Catoctin High, Class of 2002.
She is survived by mother, Linda Jensen, of Thurmont; brother, Chris Jensen, of Pennsylvania; niece; nephew; uncle; and cousins. She enjoyed fellowship with many friends, knew how to have fun, and cared deeply for her friends and family. She loved the beach, softball, NASCAR and sprint car racing. She was also always a loyal Ravens fan. She had a way with animals and loved them all. Cameran always had a smile, never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. She had a heart of gold, but the Lord will definitely have to keep his eyes on her.
There will be a celebration of life at a time and date to be determined in the future.