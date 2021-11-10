Cameron Moffat, age 95, of Frederick, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 25, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret Drysdale Moffat.
Mr. Moffat was employed at Fort Detrick for many years as a horticulturist. He loved working in his flower beds, all types of fishing and taking bus trips. A quiet, independent, nonjudgmental and private man, he donated to numerous charities, helped with his cousin’s care and maintained a sense of humor throughout his life.
He is survived by his cousin, Agnes “Nan” Mulgrew and unknown family in the United Kingdom.
There will be no service and interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, Thursday, Nov. 11.
Messages or memories may be placed on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfu neralhome.com.