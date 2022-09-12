Cana Josephine Paules passed gently into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 25, 2022, at 38 weeks old. She was born on Aug. 26, 2022, at 2:32 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Cana Jo is the daughter of Ethan and Alexis Paules, and the answer to their prayers as they awaited her arrival with joyful expectation. During her time on Earth, Cana spent each day dancing in her mother’s womb, enjoying music played from her father’s guitar, and listening to the singing voices of her mother and howling dog, Apollo. She was deeply adored by her family and loved ones, and has left an everlasting imprint on the hearts of all who met her. The funeral Mass of Cana Josephine Paules will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church in Buckeystown, Maryland.