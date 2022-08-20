Candice Lee Prunner (nee Black), age 74, passed away at home in South Carolina following complications from Lewy body dementia. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John; beloved daughters, Christine L. Ricketts (Eric) and Karen M. Eaton (Joe); son, David M. Prunner (Bria Muhammad); and sister-in-law Kathleen J. Prunner. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Taylor and Avery Ricketts, and Merryn and Silas Eaton.
She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Jean Black; her twin sister, Sandra Dawes; favorite aunt, Mildred Fletcher; and special cousin, John Fletcher. The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD 21702, at 1 p.m. Monday Aug. 22, 2022. Donations in her honor may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your local ASPCA.