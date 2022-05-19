Canie Steele, Jr.

Mr. Canie B. Steele Jr., 85, of Monrovia, passed away peacefully at home May 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Patricia Steele, his wife of 65 years.
Born Sept. 8, 1936, in Trenton, Missouri, Canie was the son of the late Canie B. Sr. and Eunice Fern Steele. He served in the U.S. Army for seven years, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. He received his master’s degree in education from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) and taught physical education for over 30 years at Thomas J. Pyle Middle School in Montgomery County. Mr. Steele was also in the commercial pool industry for over 50 years, and he continued to work long after retirement. He was always interested in education, and he was an avid reader and coin and car collector. He was a devoted husband and father, and he cared deeply for his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Steele is survived by four children and their spouses, Steven Steele and wife Brenda, of Jefferson, Maryland, Carrie Steele-Loy, of Frederick, Maryland, Scott Steele and wife Missy, of Monrovia, Maryland, and Chris Steele and wife Kim, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. He is also survived by grandchildren, Paul Spurrier and wife Sarah, Erica Loy, Jared Steele, Bria Wilhide and husband Erik, Dustin Fuller, Kayla Steele and Jillian Steele; as well as great-grandchildren, Emerson Wilhide, and Emily and Leah Spurrier. Mr. Steele is also survived by his younger brother, Allen Steele (Commander, U.S. Nave, retired) and wife Kathleen, and their son-in-law, Commander Frank Megna, U.S. Navy, of San Diego, California.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Alexis Foss Steele-Megna (Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy).
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501B Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and the funeral service.