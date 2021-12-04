Careth McClain

Careth Ann McClain “Care”, 76, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away Nov. 26, 2021, at her residence peacefully with her family near.
Born June 13, 1945, in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Graham Care and Edna Rose Kline Care.
Careth graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1963. She worked for NIH, then IBM, where she retired from as a project coordinator. Afterward, she returned to school and graduated as a licensed practical nurse. She found work at several area nursing homes very rewarding.
Careth will be remembered for being an amazing cook and hostess. Some of her favorite memories were of the holidays, when she was able to cook for and entertain all of her family and friends.
She is survived by one aunt, Ruth Staple; three brothers, William R. Care, Donnie Care and wife Betsey, and Charles and wife Tammy; sister, Debra Care; sons, Richard McClain and wife Kristine, and Michael McClain and wife Crystal; four grandchildren, Samantha Kesner and husband Michael, Emily McClain, Jason McClain and Gabriel McClain; four great-grandchildren, Shyann Kasner, Leland Kesner, Eden Kesner and Samantha “Gracie” McClain; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Careth was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. Smith.
Services will be Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Interment to follow at Park Heights in Brunswick, Maryland.
Condolences may be expressed at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com