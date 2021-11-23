Carl Allen

Carl (Brad) Bradford Allen, 69, of Pensacola, Florida, died in Boonsboro, Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
He was born May 8, 1952, in Oneida, New York, the son of Carl Joseph Allen and Mary Jane Hatch.
He was raised in Marion, Ohio, and attended Marion Catholic High School.
Surviving are his sons, C. Jason Allen and his wife Nicole de Carvalho Allen, of New York, New York, and Ryan Allen and his partner Elizabeth Jones, of Boonsboro, Maryland; his daughter, Amy Love, of Boonsboro, Maryland; one sister, Donna Zolkiewski and her husband Dave, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; one brother, Leroy Allen, of Gastonia, North Carolina; five grandsons, Joey, Dylan, Noah, Owen and Lucas; one granddaughter, Aurora; and dear friend, Diane Rott, of Pensacola Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Joseph Allen and Mary Jane Hatch; his sister, Beth Kinzler; and his grandson, Matthew Love.
He had many jobs throughout the years but was most proud of his time working at the company co-founded by his father, Allied Plastics. Later in life, he lived out a dream and opened a pit beef restaurant, “Bud’s Beef,” in Pensacola, Florida.
Brad would do anything he could for a friend, and he had a lot of friends by the end. He lived for making people laugh and for negotiating, often while wearing his signature straw fedora. He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
We love you, Dad. We’re glad your ride finally came.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.