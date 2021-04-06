Carl Deater, Jr.

Mr. Carl Edgar Deater Jr., 73, of Frederick, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Born May 21, 1947, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Carl and Natoma (Gosnell) Deater.
Carl worked and retired from the C&P Telephone Company. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve. Carl loved to travel and go on cruises to Alaska. He was an avid collector of both carnival and depression glass.
Carl is survived by his companion of many years, Mary Kathy Stabler; sons, Jeffrey Deater and wife Marsha and Jason Deater and wife Angie; unadopted daughter, Dawn Zebroski; grandchildren, Kendra Deater, Bailey Deater and Cole Deater; sister, Juanita Reed and husband Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Matthews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
