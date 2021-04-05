Carl Deater, Jr.

Mr. Carl Edgar Deater Jr., 73, of Frederick, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax.
Born May 21, 1947 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Carl and Natoma (Gosnell) Deater.
Carl worked and retired from C&P Telephone Company. He served in the US Army Reserves. Carl loved to travel and go on cruises to Alaska. He was a avid collector of both carnival and depression glass.
Carl is survived by his companion of many years, Mary Kathy Stabler, sons, Jeffrey Deater and wife Marsha and Jason Deater and wife Angie, unadopted daughter, Dawn Zebroski, grandchildren, Kendra Deater, Bailey Deater and Cole Deater, sister, Juanita Reed and husband Lewis, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.