Carl Setherley

Carl L Setherley, 71 of Rocky Ridge passed away on Saturday January 8, 2022, at Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, Maryland.
Born December 12, 1950, in Frederick, Maryland he was the son of the late Charles & Cora (Pittinger) Setherley.
Carl was a 1969 graduate of Catoctin High School. Following graduation, Carl worked for Frederick County Public Schools, as a custodian for Linganore High School, and retired after 32 years.
Carl was also a member of the Rocky Ridge Fire Department and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Creagerstown, Maryland.
Carl was very sports oriented. The Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, and Maryland University basketball were his favorite teams.
He is survived his brother, Gary Setherley of West Virginia; two nieces, Debra (Keith) Davis, and Karen Ferdock; three great nieces, Kortney (Robert) Potts, Natalie and Ian Ferdock; great-great niece Kora Potts; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 6-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Rd Thurmont, MD 21788; and Friday January 14 from 10:30 a.m. to start of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Kenna officiating. Interment will follow in Creagerstown Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Carl’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church; Thurmont, Maryland.
Carl’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com