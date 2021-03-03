Carla Louise Patterson died peacefully at home on Dec. 2, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kamaria Jackson (William); and two grandchildren, Alex and Marcus. She is preceded in death by her parents, Aladdin Carl and Martha Louise Patterson (Gaskin). A private memorial service will be held later this year in Seattle, Washington.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.