Carla Louise Patterson died peacefully at home on Dec. 2, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland, after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kamaria Jackson (William); and two grandchildren, Alex and Marcus. She is preceded in death by her parents, Aladdin Carl and Martha Louise Patterson (Gaskin). A private memorial service will be held later this year in Seattle, Washington.