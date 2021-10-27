Carla "Star" King Robinson

Carla “Star” Robinson, age 69, of Grasonville, Maryland, was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Laurel Regional Hospital in Maryland.
Carla was born with an identical twin sister Nov. 1, 1951, in Geneva, New York, to Isabelle (King) and Dr. Philip Weckel. She was an incredibly talented swimmer in high school, where she swam for the Montclair YMCA Swim Team and was unbeatable for three straight years. Carla won numerous first-place medals in the Regional American Athletic Union (AAU) swim meet in Butterfly. She then qualified and swam in the National AAU Finals in 1968, winning three first-place medals and breaking records in each of her events (the records stood for six years). Carla graduated from Bradley University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Carla’s warm and outgoing personality allowed her to have a long and successful career selling commercial pest control, and she was recognized on numerous occasions for her accomplishments at the national level. Her passion, however, was fishing and crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay and offshore in the Atlantic Ocean. Carla was a respected angler whose enthusiasm for her sport was unwavering. Carla’s catches include five species of billfish: Pacific striped marlin, sailfish, spearfish, white marlin (numerous) and blue marlin (one over 400 pounds) — all on stand-up tackle with no help. Carla additionally reeled in numerous bluefin tuna exceeding 200 pounds and won the Delray Beach Kingfish Tournament in the men’s and women’s divisions.
In Carla’s more recent retirement years, she could often be found swimming laps, relaxing with her beloved Matt at their community pool, or crabbing in the local waters in her Carolina Skiff.
Carla was preceded in death by her mother, Isabelle; father, Philip; and stepfather, Gerald Raymond. She is survived by her longtime partner of 10 years, Col. Matt Kambrod (retired), later deputy assistant secretary of the army; and two children, Jamie Baltrotsky (Michael), of Middletown, Maryland, and Andrew Malinak (Erika Norris), of Tacoma, Washington. She is additionally survived by two sisters, Claire King, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Pamela Dove, of Southampton, New York; and three grandchildren, Madelyn, Olivia and Molly Baltrotsky.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at the Oyster Cove Clubhouse, 100 Oyster Cove Drive, Grasonville, MD 21638.