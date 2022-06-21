Carlos A Watts

Carlos A. Watts, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away June 15, 2022, unexpectedly. He was born in Gastonia, North Carolina. He is survived by his parents, Jerry L. Watts Jr. and Norma C. Watts; his siblings, Brittany Cole and husband Jason Cole, Maria Watts, Adrianna Watts and signifigant other Alexis Mcaleer, Joseph Watts, and Jerry Watts III and significant other Ashley; his nieces and nephews, Ethan L. Watts, Lucus J. Watts, Lily Cole, Riley Cole, Freya Cole and Delilah Watts; his grandparents, Connie Helton and Gregory Helton; and grandparents, Lucy Rivera and Carlos Rivera. He was preceded in death by his granddaddy, Jerry L. Watts Sr.; great-grandparents, Othie Kimble and Wilda Kimble; and great-grandparents, Wendell Carpenter and Beatrice Carpenter. A celebration of life will take place at noon Saturday June 25, 2022, at his family's home. Call 240-676-9418 for more information. Wear bright colors, and bring a dish or bright-colored balloons.