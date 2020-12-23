Mr. Carlos Fernando Campos, 86, of Poolesville, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born April 27, 1934, in Valdivia, Chile, Carlos was the son of the late Juan F. Campos and Elisa E. Prochelle de Campos.
Mr. Campos is survived by two children, Patricia Moore and husband Roland, and Patricio (Pato) Campos and wife Monica; four grandchildren, David, Katherine, Danielle and Rachel; and two great-grandchildren, Barrett and Valentina. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juana Emilia Campos, whom he is now reunited with after 14 long months.
He will be deeply missed by all who called him Papa.
Observing his wishes there will be no service.