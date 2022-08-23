Carmella "Cam" Ann Loudon

Mrs. Carmella Ann Loudon (Cam), age 86, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 5, 2022, after many years of suffering with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Bay Shore, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Tartufo) Guccione.
Cam moved from New York to Gaithersburg, then to Frederick, Maryland, where she spent many years operating her family business, a printing company. She loved talking to people, playing bridge and spending time at the beach with her family.
Cam is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Jones, of Chandler, Arizona; her son, Brian Loudon and wife Toni, of Thurmont, Maryland; and her grandchildren, Emily and Carly Jones, Kate Rader, and Nathan and Shannon Loudon. She is also survived by four brothers, Joseph, Guy, Anthony and James Guccione; their spouses; and many nieces and nephews who loved her.
In addition to her parents, Cam was predeceased by her husband, William H. Loudon; and her grandson, Jacob Loudon.
A private burial will take place with immediate family in attendance.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at act.alz.org.