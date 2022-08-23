Carmella "Cam" Ann Loudon

Mrs. Carmella Ann Loudon (Cam), age 86, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 5, 2022, after many years of suffering with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Bay Shore, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Tartufo) Guccione.