Carmen Fogle

Carmen Lamar Fogle, Jr, age 72, of New Midway, passed away at home, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 4, 1949, in New Midway, he was the son of the late Carmen L. Fogle Sr. and Anna M. Fogle. He was the husband of Terry Lenhart Fogle, whom he married Oct. 28, 1998, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Carmen was a graduate of Walkersville High School, the Class of 1967. Before retiring in 2013, he worked for Redland Brick Co. in Rocky Ridge for over 45 years. Carmen grew up on the family farm and was known as a hard worker. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a fan of John Deere tractors, which he could often be found working on in his shed. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruising the Caribbean. He loved to sit on the balcony and watch the sunrises and sunsets while at sea. He was extremely proud of his sons and his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Carmen served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1969. He received a Purple Heart — with one Oak Leaf Cluster and a Silver Star Medal — and several other medals of honor during his time serving his country. He was a member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company for over 50 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Michael C. Fogle and wife Stephanie of Walkersville and Nick L. Fogle and wife Angie of Thurmont; grandchildren, Troy, Cayley, Emma, Danny, Tabitha, Jordan, Kylee and Danny Jr.; and great-grandbaby Carr due October 2021. He is survived by his in-laws, Joseph and Mary Lenhart; sister-in-law, Chris Gladhill; aunts, Betty Moser and Dorothy Wachter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Maryland.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Woodsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Midway Volunteer Fire Company, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, MD 21775 and Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
