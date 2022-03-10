Carmen Whitmore Martin, 89, passed away March 5, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of nearly 50 years to Elmer Martin.
Born on April 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Carmen E. Whitmore. Carmen went to work in the 1950s and worked her way up to an office manager at Sears, from where she later retired. Carmen loved to play bingo and she enjoyed taking trips and traveling with her husband, whether it be a cruise or a road trip. She was an Auxiliary member of American Legion Post 282.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by stepson, Alan Martin (Terry); and brother-in-law, Thomas Martin (Brenda). She was a very loving aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews and will be remembered by her friends.
Carmen was the last of her of eight siblings. She is also preceded in death by her stepson, Eric Martin.
A graveside celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at staufferfuneralhome.com.