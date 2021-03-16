Carol Ann Clingerman Sipes Abell, 71, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Fredrick Memorial Hospital.
Born Sept. 8, 1949, in Artemas, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James Stewart Clingerman and Ethel Priscilla (Jerome) Clingerman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by her first husband, Ernest Junior Sipes; three brothers, Melvin Clingerman, Leroy Clingerman and Wayne Clingerman; and four sisters, Alda Smith, Gladys Stotler, Pauline Boden and Deloris Plotner. She was also preceeded in death by a special niece, Lisa Ann Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Kent Abell, of Fredrick, Maryland; three children, Virgil Sipes (Dee), of York, Pennsylvania, Tammy Stottlemyer and husband Scott, of Sabillasville, Maryland, and Anthony Wolf and wife Sara, of Hagerstown, Maryland; one grandson, Aaron Stottlemyer (Melanie) of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Vada Shipe, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Leona Sipes, of Hancock, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. She attended Hancock Public Cchool. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching wildlife with her dog by her side.
There will be no viewing.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Black Oak Cemetery, Walfordsburg, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Richard Rutherford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, MD, 21783 to help defray funeral expenses.
