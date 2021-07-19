Carol Arnold

Carol Jean Arnold, 82, of Jefferson MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born on Friday December 16, 1938 to the late Carl Nagel, Jr. and Ruth Nagel.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Eric; sister, Barbara Brown (Walter); brother, Carl Nagel, III (Nancy); sons, Kurt Neidigh and Kraig Neidigh (Crystal); grandchildren, Laurel Neely (Brian), Hannah Shelton (Chris), Abby Neidigh, and Levi Neidigh; great grandchildren, George and Lily Neely, and Brianna Shelton; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
Carol was a wonderful and caring person; loved by all whom she came in contact. She was a long-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended the Brunswick Ward in Frederick MD. She served in several roles at church but the position she loved the most was playing the piano or organ during Sunday services.
Carol graduated from Bladensburg H.S. in 1956. After graduation, she attended Maryland Medical Secretarial School in Hagerstown MD between 1956-1958. Having the love and compassion to help others, she earned her Registered Nursing certificate in 1980. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in 1986 and her Master’s Degree in 1988. She spent nearly 50 years in the medical field and made a great impact on many lives.
Carol married Eric Arnold in 1995 and both spent nearly 26 wonderful years together. She loved her Savior, her family, and her church. She loved to travel and to spend time with her family especially her four grandchildren. Carol lived a well spent life, and she will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to Frederick Health Hospice and Carol’s colleague and caretaker, Tina, who was a Ray of Light in a Time of Darkness.
Family will receive friends at the Brunswick Ward Chapel in Frederick, MD located at 199 North Place, Frederick, MD on Saturday July 24 from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 11 AM. Bishop Steven Allgaier will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in memory of Carol Jean Arnold to any of the organizations below: American Cancer Society at www. cancer.org, Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or
Frederick Health Hospice @frederickhealthhospice.org.
Online condolences at www.keeneybasford.com.