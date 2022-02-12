Carol Brown

Ms. Carol Lee Brown, 79, of Apex, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina, following a courageous battle with bone cancer.
Born on Oct. 17, 1942 in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Fred A. Moore Sr. and Anna Lee Eury Moore Kidwiler.
Carol was a 1960 graduate of Brunswick High School. Upon graduation, she began a career with the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., and then later with the U.S. Army at Fort Detrick, Maryland. She retired in 1998 with 38 years of civilian service. Her last position was as secretary to the commanding general of Fort Detrick and the U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command. Following her retirement, she moved to North Carolina to be with her son and family. Carol was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved watching her grandchildren participate in sports and was one of their biggest fans. She spent many hours on her computer playing her favorite game of Scrabble.
She is survived by her son, Randy Brown and wife Leigh, of Apex, North Carolina; granddaughter, Mackenzie Anderson and husband Colby, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and grandson, Matthew Brown, of Apex North Carolina; sister, Gloria Crowl, of Jefferson, Maryland; brother, Denny Moore and wife Gloria, of Brunswick, Maryland; sister, Patricia Snoots, of Brunswick, Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her dear friends, Carla and Nick Venero, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Vivian Votipka, of Frederick, Maryland, and Patty Blevins, of Charles Town, West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred A. Moore Jr.; brothers-in-law, Gary Snoots and Alan Crowl; nephew, Robert Crowl; and nieces, Dana Moore Hawes and Tracey Snoots Darr.
At her request, there will be no memorial services held. A private inurnment will be held at Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, Virginia, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Apex Funeral Home, Apex, North Carolina.