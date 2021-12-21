Carol Creed, 73, a resident of Frederick, unabashedly lived and died on her own terms.
Carol died Friday, Dec. 10, in Los Angeles, California, from medical complications aggravated by pneumonia. She was surrounded by her family.
Carol was, if anything, formidably self-sufficient, with only a few skills beyond her abilities, such as driving (she was a terrible driver).
She was creative, funny, sarcastic, boldly profane, unfailingly generous, rarely on time, and so lacking in a sense of direction that she once famously set out from Chicago to go to California and ended up in Boston, where she settled for a couple of years.
Unlike many Creed family members, Carol was immensely practical. She could, and did, lay tile, install drywall, paint, wallpaper, sew, chef and take care of most of her household plumbing maintenance and repair, such as connecting her dishwasher. She changed the oil in her car when she was nine months pregnant.
Carol was always crafting, whether beading jewelry, mosaicking or decorating, all with a fabulous sense of design and color. A pot and broken shards of porcelain remain an unfinished project on her dining room table. Carol loved the ocean, tide pools and octopuses, in particular. After retirement, she became a skilled and frequent scuba diver, and she was looking forward to planning another trip.
Carol loved the outdoors, was a frequent camper and intrepid traveler, and hosted the annual family camping trip. She was a gourmet cook, whether over a campfire or at home.
Carol was born May 6, 1948, in Boonton, New Jersey, the daughter of Allan and Katherine Creed. She moved to Frederick in fifth grade, when her father took a position at Potomac Edison, and attended Parkway School. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1966 and went on to attend Emory University. She graduated from American University.
She worked, among other things, as a waitress and shepherdess at the Department of Agriculture, where she at least once kidnapped a lamb in an attempted rescue. According to family legend, the lamb, named Airplane, along with daughter Jet, were kept in Carol’s bathtub and bottle fed. Years later, she found her niche as a teacher of special education, then media specialist, at Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, Maryland. She earned master’s degrees in both areas of teaching.
It was her love, empathy and protection for all animals, particularly dogs, that was a defining motivation of her life.
She was an avid supporter and volunteer of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), which helps foster and find lifelong homes for dogs, especially pit bulls, which she considered a profoundly misunderstood breed.
She is survived by her beloved schnauzer, Kiki.
Oh, she is also survived by her sons, Aaron Bodoh-Creed and his wife Lisa (Carol’s fellow scuba diver), of San Francisco, California, and Corey Bodoh-Creed; Carol’s treasured granddaughters, Hattie and Maisie, of Los Angeles, California; and her former husband, Gerry Bodoh. Carol, her sons and granddaughters were fortunate to share the weekend together in Los Angeles shortly before she fell ill.
She is also survived by brother, David Creed and his wife Sara, of New York, New York; sister and best friend, Mary Ellen Rhoderick, of Frederick; nephew, Jay Rhoderick and partner Chip Garner, of Brooklyn, New York; niece, Laura Rhoderick and husband Cliff Cumber, and their children; and Carol’s cherished and spoiled great-niece and great-nephew, Alexandra and Liam Cumber, all of Frederick.
They are joined in grief by Carol’s close friends, Lana Bartgis-Nichols and Dot Hopkins, of Frederick; and dear best friend, Laurie Spencer, of Hillsborough, California, whom she first encountered in a Heidelberg, Germany, youth hostel while backpacking around Europe in her 20s. They met in a hallway in defiance of a ridiculous 9 p.m. lights-out rule. Laurie was reading and eating cookies, and Carol was smoking cigarettes. Laurie and Carol stayed close through a shared love of life and eccentric hobbies, despite never living near one another.
If there is a heaven, Carol will spend eternity surrounded by the beloved dogs who were fortunate enough to share her life — Roach, Barkley, Indy, Sunny, Ginger, Xena, Sheba and her foster dogs. Or she could choose reincarnation as a well-loved family canine. And we think she’d be quite all right with that. If she does, please watch out for her — she might lead you on a few adventures.