Carol Fennelly

Carol Angela (Riley) Fennelly, 92, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Feb. 22, 2022, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring due to complications from illness.
Carol was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Lexington, New York. She grew up in the Catskill Mountains, which she loved.
She made her way to New York City after graduating high school. In NYC, she worked and eventually met her husband, James W. Fennelly, and they settled in Poughkeepsie, New York, where they started their family. In 1967, they moved to Derwood, Maryland, with their four children, Debbie, Jim, Maggie and Tom. They made several more moves due to Jim’s job at IBM but finally settled in Warrenton, Virginia. After her husband’s passing in 1981, Carol and her son Tom moved to Gaithersburg. Carol was very active in her church and was part of a Catholic community while living in Gaithersburg. In 2011, she moved with her daughter Maggie and son-in-law Paul to Frederick, Maryland, where she lived for the next 21 years until her death.
Her Catholic faith was the center of her life. While living in Frederick, she attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and it was there that she was drawn to the Carmelite teachings and St. John of the Cross. After several years of intense studies, she took her Carmelite vows of poverty, chastity and obedience and became a Lay Carmelite. In recent years, due to health issues and the pandemic, she was unable to continue with her Carmelite activities.
Carol is survived by her children, Deborah Hickey, of San Francisco, California, James (Suzanne) Fennelly, of Herndon, Virginia, Margaret (Paul) Norris, of Frederick, Maryland, and Thomas (Ann Marie) Fennelly, of Purcellville, Virginia; her grandchildren, Devin (Brandon) Hill, of High Point, North Carolina, Sean, Erin, Ryan and Megan Fennelly, all of Purcellville, Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Lenora Hill, of High Point, North Carolina.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Wiley; her sisters, Agustine, James, Helen and Thomas; as well as her husband, James W. Fennelly.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland. The family will welcome visitors at 10 a.m., prior to the mass.
Interment will be at a later date at Stonewall Memorial Gardens in Manassas, Virginia.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.