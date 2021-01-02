Carol Geisbert

Mrs. Carol Ann “Sissy” Geisbert, 74, of Thurmont, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was the loving wife of Clifford A. Geisbert, Sr. Born in Brunswick on February 18, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Paul Oscar Merriman and Mary Louise Chambers Fleetwood.
Carol was retired from the Frederick Public Schools as a secretary. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family especially her four beautiful little granddaughters. She was a very special lady who always put others before herself. She had many dear friends she held close to her heart. Her love for God, her family, her sisters and our country showed in everything she did.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Adam Geisbert and wife Shannon, of Gaithersburg, Carrie Geisbert Garman and husband Justin, of Thurmont, and step son, Clifford A. Geisbert, Jr., of Brunswick, two sisters, Sandra “Sonnie” Hardy, of Boonsboro and Linda Spring and husband Larry, of Clifton, VA and her four granddaughters, Chloe Garman, Avery Geisbert, Brooklyn Garman and Syndey Geisbert, stepgrandchildren, Ariel, Jordan and Jake Geisbert, and stepgreat -grandson, Jaxson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Geisbert and brother, Paul Merriman.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend may meet inside the main gate of the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. There will be a procession to the grave site. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.