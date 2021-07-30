Carol Gladhill

Carol Adams Gladhill, 80, of Thurmont, passed away at Spring Arbor Assisted Living surrounded by the love and comfort of family on July 28, 2021.
Carol was born April 21, 1941, to the late Roland and Winifred “Jo” (Willhide) Adams. Carol’s life was filled with many family moments. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, and she loved her classic country music and dancing, the beach and traveling with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Shriner; and brother, Douglas Adams.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 40 years, Donald Eugene Gladhill; sister, Jo Ellen Gluscevich (Lincoln); children, Christa Whelan (David), Kimberly Roberts (John), Cheryl Phelan (Robert), Brenda Beard (Adam Harbaugh), Bobbie Jo Gray (Gary) and Donna Shoemaker (Ryan); grandchildren, Derrick Beard (Megan), Tiffany Keller (Austin), Kyle Beard, Cody Tressler, Kelsey Phelan, Erin Phelan, Lauren Roberts, Jarrett Shoemaker (Emily), Molly Phelan, Jack Roberts, Hannah Stitely (Cody), Sydney Gray and Lucas Phelan; great grandchildren, Deegan Beard, Millie Beard, Grayce Stitely, Quentin Andrews, Joaquin Beard and Audrey Keller; as well as nieces and many friends.
A visitation will be held 2:30-4pm Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s name to https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/, or https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.