Carol Haller, Jr.

Carol Eugene Haller Jr., 65, of Myersville, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. Born on March 2, 1956, in Frederick, he was the son of Rose (Blauvelt) Haller and the late Carol Eugene Haller Sr.
Carol was a 1974 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School. He worked as a surveyor, and he worked at Walmart in the seafood department until his retirement.
Mr. Haller enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved watching the Baltimore Ravens. He loved living in the country and enjoyed living on the farm in Myersville.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Clark Haller; nieces and nephews, Clark Haller, Alison Haller, Heather Haller and Matthew Haller; five great-nieces and nephews; as well as a number of aunts and uncles. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3185, Frederick, MD 21705.
