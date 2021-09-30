Carol Lee Boyle “Dew,” 70, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 28, 2021.
Carol was born March 29, 1951, in Montgomery County, Maryland. Daughter of the late Carroll (Bud) Earp and June Rosalie Miller Earp.
Carol was passionate about her family and her grandchildren. She loved her L.A. Rams, Keith Urban and daytime TV shows. She was a very loving, caring person that would do anything for anyone.
Mrs. Boyle is survived by her husband, David Boyle Sr., of Charles Town; her children, Billy DeNeale Jr. (Barb), of Pennsylvania, Stephen Boyle (Ashley), of Smithsburg, Lacey (John), of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Kelly Shrewsberry, of Hagerstown, David Boyle Jr. of Hagerstown, and Nicole Campbell, of Smithsburg; and 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Austin, Dashawn, Marilee, Jadiah, Ian, Leanniah, Joseph, Stephanie, Emily, Olivia and Zane.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, who raised her, Blanche “Dit” and James Trout; and her sister, Jackie “Lucy” Hendricks.
All services are private at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Melvin T. Strider Funeral Home, Ranson, West Virginia.
