Carol Lee Cimino, beloved grandmother, died peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital Sept.11, 2021. Born Nov. 5, 1938, she was best known for her love of her granddaughters and her dedication to her Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Cimino; and her mother, Helen Fair.
She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Cimino; daughter-in-law, Kelly Cimino; and granddaughters, Nicole Cimino-Fiallos and Rachel McCue (nee Cimino). She is also survived by grandsons-in-law, Jimmy Fiallos and James McCue; and the lights of her life, her great-granddaughters, Margot McCue, and Elizabeth and Eva Lee Fiallos.
Per Carol’s request, no service will be hosted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice.