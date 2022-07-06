Carol Naham

Carol Lyn Naham (nee Bernstein) died peacefully at the age of 77 at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, Maryland, on July 1, 2022. Born Jan. 3, 1945, in New York, she grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, and later married before moving to Rockville to raise her family. In 2005, she moved to Frederick, Maryland, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. Carol had a knack for making friends wherever she went. Her family was everything to her, and the center of her universe.
She had an enviable bond with her children and grandchildren, whether they lived nearby or 2,000 miles away. This bond will remain unbroken whether in life or death as we have the promise that we will be together again someday.
Carol is survived by her three children, Rebecca Crockett (Jeffrey), of Adamstown, Maryland, Jason Naham (Melissa), of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Rachel Amsler (Michael), of Smithsburg, Maryland; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Jared, Ashley (Luke), Elizabeth, Sarah, Maya and Mitchell.
The family has chosen to grieve in private. Those who wish to remember Carol in a special way may make gifts in her name to Doey’s House 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.