Carol Rollison

Mrs. Carol Ann Rollison, 73, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb. 14, 2021, to be reunited with her late husband Del Rollison, who passed on Sept. 2, 2010.
Born in Washington, D.C., Carol was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosemary (nee O’Hagan) Barishek. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Maryland, and she and Del settled in Middletown, Maryland, in 1976 to raise their family. Carol was active in Middletown youth sports, and she was the scorekeeper for Middletown High School basketball even after her own children had graduated. She was also active in her community church, being involved in the founding and construction of Holy Family Catholic Church in Middletown. Carol also served as a grief counselor for several Holy Family grief groups. In addition to her service to her community, she, along with her husband, owned and operated RSI, Inc. in Frederick for more than 20 years.
Her love for the beach, passion for gardening and the importance of family and togetherness are attributes we will fondly remember when we think of her. Carol’s limitless kindness and big heart touched all she came in contact with through her journey.
Carol is survived by three children, Michelle Gamba Rollison, of New Market, Marland, Micheal Del Rollison and partner Zarah Rautell, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Justin Rollison and wife Kimberly, of Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Linda McNabb and husband Jerry, of Bear, Delaware; five grandchildren, Owen Gamba, Cole Gamba, James Rollison, Brooke Rollison and Julia Rollison; and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, sisters-in-law and other relatives.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. Friends may gather an hour prior to the Mass; COVID-19 precautions must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association (www.als.org).