Carol Smith

Carol Ann Smith, 65, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of Ronnie W. Smith. They were married for 39 years. Born in Frederick on January 16, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Jean Boone.
Carol was an employee of the FDA, where she had worked as a program specialist. She loved her family, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, traveling to the beach, car shows and playing Pokemon Go. She was a member of the Golden Gears Car Club, the Women of the Moose, the Eagles Club, and the American Motorcycle Association and she enjoyed poker runs.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter, Nicole “Nikki” Mock and husband Mike, of Frederick, her granddaughter, Wren, one brother, Mark Boone, of Williamsport, three sisters, Vicki Geisler and husband Gary, of Mt. Airy, Penny Ruthvin and husband John, of Frederick and Darlene Younger and husband Cole, of TN, sister-in-law, Susie Boone, Albie and Lynn Crummitt of SC, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends, including special friends, Beverly Sheetz and Frank and Brenda Cappella. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Boone and Michael Boone.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday. Interment will be private. Family will also receive friends at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Ruritian Club in Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Golden Gears Car Club, P. O. Box 1583, Frederick MD 21702 or a charity of one’s choice.