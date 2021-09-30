Carol Whittington

Carol Elizabeth Whittington, 77, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the loving wife of 54 years to the late D. Jay Whittington, who died Feb. 8, 2017. Born in Frederick on Nov. 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow W. “Speedy” Corbin and Louise Darner Main. She loved her stepfather, the late Charles V. Main, and her husband’s parents, the late Ann and Douglas Whittington.
Carol was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1961. Most of her working life was dedicated to children and child care, starting at the Happy Time Center. She was the preschool director at the Frederick and Westminster YMCAs, and she was the YMCA Before and After School Education (BASE) director at Deer Crossing Elementary. She retired after 40 years in child care. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick, and the Town and Country Homemakers Club; a board member on the North End Civic Association; and active with the Middletown Sports Boosters. She was an avid gardener.
Surviving are her children, Bryan Whittington and Jane, Mark Whittington and Melanie, Wendy Whittington and Eugene Lee, and Christy Whittington and Richard Greene; four grandchildren, Robert Randolph Jr., and Noah, Hayden and Maxwell Whittington; and two brothers, William Corbin and Ann, and Daryl Corbin. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and many family members and friends, including special friends, Joanne and Bob Boyer; and her godson, Michael Boyer.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 E. Second Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services. A luncheon will follow the services at the church. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend may meet inside the main gate of the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Community Foundation of Frederick County, Charles V. and Louise D. Main Endowment Fund, 312 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 (www.frederickcountygives.org/Main). Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com, with a livestream of the worship service available on the church’s Facebook page. This can be found on facebook.com by entering @CalvaryUMC Frederick